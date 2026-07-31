PODCAST: The Narcissist’s Playbook

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The documentary, The Narcissist’s Playbook, was released worldwide yesterday. The documentary explores one of the most pervasive and most misunderstood pathologies in our culture - narcissism. Producer & director Mark Vicente joins me to discuss.

Watch Narcissist Playbook here: NarcissistsPlaybook.uscreen.io



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