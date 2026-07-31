The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: The Narcissist’s Playbook

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The documentary, The Narcissist’s Playbook, was released worldwide yesterday. The documentary explores one of the most pervasive and most misunderstood pathologies in our culture - narcissism. Producer & director Mark Vicente joins me to discuss.

Watch Narcissist Playbook here: NarcissistsPlaybook.uscreen.io

Thank you J Dziak, Angela Beitling, Christiane mccafferty, Miriambis, Mark Griskey, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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