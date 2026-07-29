PODCAST: The GOP: Forget About Inflation & Gas Prices, What Matters Is The 2020 Election & Fauci

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Last week, Trump and Republicans obsessed all week over the 2020 “stolen” election lies. And this week, Dr Anthony Fauci is the obsession. Because Republicans believe you care more about these things than you do the economy, inflation and gas prices. Are Republicans correct? We’ll find out in November.

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