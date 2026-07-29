The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: The GOP: Forget About Inflation & Gas Prices, What Matters Is The 2020 Election & Fauci

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Last week, Trump and Republicans obsessed all week over the 2020 “stolen” election lies. And this week, Dr Anthony Fauci is the obsession. Because Republicans believe you care more about these things than you do the economy, inflation and gas prices. Are Republicans correct? We’ll find out in November.

Thank you Joanna, GW B, BethAlli Acorn 🇺🇦🇬🇱🇺🇸🦩, Roz, Lisa, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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