The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: The Data Is Clear: Trump Has Singlehandedly Fucked Up The Economy

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Feb 05, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, he lies as he breathes, he divides everytime he speaks, and he spreads hatred & cruelty every single day, and all of that should hurt him politically, but Trump can’t escape how badly he’s messed up the economy: prices up, job growth down, manufacturing jobs hemorrhaging, inflation creeping up…the data continues to pour in month after month. And Americans feel this economic pain.

Thank you Susan Lionheart, KB, antirumpy, Judith Evans, Jill B., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

