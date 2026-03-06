PODCAST: The Country Right Now Is Being Run By Insecure, Belly-Bumping 15yr Olds

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The White House last night put out a video describing the war against Iran the way a 15yr old who plays video games non stop would describe the war. Also, a really bad February jobs report, and finally…the latest Pew Research study shows Americans view each other really, really poorly. Scary stuff.

