PODCAST: The Country Right Now Is Being Run By Insecure, Belly-Bumping 15yr Olds

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Mar 06, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The White House last night put out a video describing the war against Iran the way a 15yr old who plays video games non stop would describe the war. Also, a really bad February jobs report, and finally…the latest Pew Research study shows Americans view each other really, really poorly. Scary stuff.

