The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: The Civil War In The Democratic Party Must Wait Until AFTER The Midterms

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
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Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

My weekly sit down with Cliff Schecter, long time Democratic strategist. We discussed the divides between the Democratic Socialists, progressives, and moderate Democrats. The fighting is beginning to get ugly. The fight is real and should happen, but not right now. Right now, the focus should be solely on Trump. Have the fight AFTER the midterms.

Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, James T Duffield, Debby B, Toothpicker, Sheryl- smarieblanca, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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