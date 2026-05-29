PODCAST: The Causes Unraveling American Democracy. My Friday With Ted

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I’ve been in a bad mood most of the week, reflected in my weekly Substack meltdown yesterday bemoaning our lack of focus on policy - real problems & real issues. Perfect time for my regular Friday talk with entrepreneur Ted Dintersmith who is focusing on the 14 causes unraveling our democracy. Maybe he can pick me up. Or help make some sense for why we don’t talk about policy anymore.

Thank you Bird Mama, Stuart Cohen, Howard, Lynn Germiller, SassyCuz, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.