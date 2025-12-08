The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: The Answer To What ICE Is Doing Is You. And Me. And All Of Us

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 08, 2025

These immigrants had done everything the right way, and gone thru the process legally, and were in line to go thru the final ceremony to become U.S. citizens, and they were grabbed and taken out of line. Bcuz of the countries they came from. Horrible. But the only way we stop the cruel immigration enforcement going on right now is to all stand together, stay informed, and know what our rights are. This is how we defeat ICE. And the tool to do it is called PAXIS. www.paxis.app

