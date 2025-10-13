PODCAST: Team Trump Is Scared To Death Of No Kings

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
This upcoming Saturday, October 18th, is expected to be the largest peacetime protest in American history. Millions & Millions & millions & millions of Americans taking to the streets to organically reaffirm that basic American principle that we don’t have Kings here. Yet the Trump administration is calling No Kings “Antifa.” And a “terrorist” movement. And just a George Soros “hate America” thing. Why are they saying all this? Because they’re scared.
