The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
21

PODCAST: Team Trump Is Scared To Death Of No Kings

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 13, 2025
11
21
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

This upcoming Saturday, October 18th, is expected to be the largest peacetime protest in American history. Millions & Millions & millions & millions of Americans taking to the streets to organically reaffirm that basic American principle that we don’t have Kings here. Yet the Trump administration is calling No Kings “Antifa.” And a “terrorist” movement. And just a George Soros “hate America” thing. Why are they saying all this? Because they’re scared.

Thank you

P. J. Schuster
,
Stephanie
,
Lynn
,
Barniclebetty
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture