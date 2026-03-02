PODCAST: So, We Should Go To War Against EVERY Country That Chants “Death To America?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Trump is now on the side of the “deep state,” which is why he’s keeping the Epstein files hidden. He’s now on the side of “regime change,” which is why he’s just launched another war. I understand if plenty of MAGA is confused & disillusioned right now.
