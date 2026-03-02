The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: So, We Should Go To War Against EVERY Country That Chants “Death To America?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 02, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump is now on the side of the “deep state,” which is why he’s keeping the Epstein files hidden. He’s now on the side of “regime change,” which is why he’s just launched another war. I understand if plenty of MAGA is confused & disillusioned right now.

Thank you Angie T, Lori Modafferi, Michael Catlett, Daniel D Woodard, Laurel Fairchild, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

