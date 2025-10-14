The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
27
51

PODCAST: So Apparent Again Yesterday: Joe Biden Is A Real Man. Donald Trump Is Not

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 14, 2025
27
51
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A historic ceasefire in the Middle East yesterday, and Trump uses the occasion to lie, to hurl personal insults at his predecessors, and to make the whole day about himself. Joe Biden, on the other hand, congratulated Trump and put the focus on Israel and the Palestinian people. Biden did what real men do. Trump did what cowards do.

Thank you

Lisa Gonzalez
,
Mary B
,
M. C. Barlow
,
Susan Theriault
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture