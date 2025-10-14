PODCAST: So Apparent Again Yesterday: Joe Biden Is A Real Man. Donald Trump Is Not

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
A historic ceasefire in the Middle East yesterday, and Trump uses the occasion to lie, to hurl personal insults at his predecessors, and to make the whole day about himself. Joe Biden, on the other hand, congratulated Trump and put the focus on Israel and the Palestinian people. Biden did what real men do. Trump did what cowards do.
Thank you, , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.