

PODCAST: Republicans Think What ICE Is Doing Is Just “A Little Hiccup” With Latino & Hispanic Voters

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh
Mar 11, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Speaker Johnson said Republicans have had just “a little hiccup” with Latino & Hispanic voters because of immigration enforcement. Wrong Mike Johnson. Masked federal thugs lawlessly roaming our streets terrorizing Latino & Hispanic folks is way, way worse than just a little hiccup.

Thank you Keith Conrad, Michael Catlett, Karen RN, Maureen Drews, Jenny Smedley, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

