The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Republicans Think Their Voters Are Idiots. Example #26,438

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
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Joe Walsh

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If Trump and his fellow Republicans couldn’t still blame Joe Biden for everything that’s wrong in this country, they’d have nothing to say. But they do it still because they think their voters will believe anything. Also, the legacy media sucks, and what Democratic Socialists believe is utterly whacky. And un-American.

Thank you Stuart Cohen, Laurel Fairchild, Pat Noon, Toothpicker, Lynn L, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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