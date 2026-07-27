PODCAST: Republicans Think Their Voters Are Idiots. Example #26,438

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If Trump and his fellow Republicans couldn’t still blame Joe Biden for everything that’s wrong in this country, they’d have nothing to say. But they do it still because they think their voters will believe anything. Also, the legacy media sucks, and what Democratic Socialists believe is utterly whacky. And un-American.

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