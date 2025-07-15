PODCAST: Reminder: We Don’t Have Kings In America

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
3 days ago, Trump threatened to revoke the citizenship of an American citizen. That came after Trump threatened to deny funds to cities that govern in ways he doesn’t like. That came after Trump threatened to arrest a governor who opposed his agenda. Trump doesn’t have the authority to do ANY of this. He’s not a King, remember?
