PODCAST: Reminder: We Don’t Have Kings In America

Plus, why are Republicans suddenly against releasing the Epstein files?
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 15, 2025
11
64

Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

3 days ago, Trump threatened to revoke the citizenship of an American citizen. That came after Trump threatened to deny funds to cities that govern in ways he doesn’t like. That came after Trump threatened to arrest a governor who opposed his agenda. Trump doesn’t have the authority to do ANY of this. He’s not a King, remember?

