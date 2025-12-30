The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: Quit Whining MAGA. It’s Called Freedom And The Market At Work

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 30, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Performer cancellations at the Kennedy Center continue to pile up. Now the entire New Year’s Eve show has been canceled. All bcuz Trump illegally put his name on the Center. And Trump and his sycophants are complaining about it. Tough luck. This is the market and the resistance at work.

