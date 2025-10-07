The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Portland Is Not Burning To The Ground. Chicago Is Not A War Zone. So Why Is Trump Lying?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 07, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

He’s trying to send troops to both Chicago and Portland as he continues his militarization of this country. It’s wrong, it’s unconstitutional, it’s un-American, but why is he doing it? Why? We all need to brace ourselves for the scary, ugly truth. Unlike January 6th, we can’t be caught off guard or surprised again.

Discussion about this video

