PODCAST: Portland Is Not Burning To The Ground. Chicago Is Not A War Zone. So Why Is Trump Lying?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
He’s trying to send troops to both Chicago and Portland as he continues his militarization of this country. It’s wrong, it’s unconstitutional, it’s un-American, but why is he doing it? Why? We all need to brace ourselves for the scary, ugly truth. Unlike January 6th, we can’t be caught off guard or surprised again.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.