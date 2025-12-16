PODCAST: Personal Character MUST Matter. If It Doesn’t, Then We’re Fucked

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’ve said it often, but the beauty of Trump is that because he’s so bad, and so horrible, he’s forcing Americans to decide in real time what kind of country we want to be. And because Trump is utterly void of personal character, he’s forcing the American people to answer this question: Does character matter anymore? Well, does it? How we answer that question will had profound impact on our democracy.

