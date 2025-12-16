The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Personal Character MUST Matter. If It Doesn’t, Then We’re Fucked

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 16, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’ve said it often, but the beauty of Trump is that because he’s so bad, and so horrible, he’s forcing Americans to decide in real time what kind of country we want to be. And because Trump is utterly void of personal character, he’s forcing the American people to answer this question: Does character matter anymore? Well, does it? How we answer that question will had profound impact on our democracy.

Thank you Carol, Patricia Wren, Kathleen Hamlin, Kelly A, Bud Jones, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture