PODCAST: Our Military Has A Duty To Disobey Him. We All Have A Duty To Resist & Defeat Him

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This morning, he made a public threat to end Iranian civilization tonight. Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. We have a madman in the White House. And as long as my former party remain cowards, the madman will remain in the White House. The rest of us are called to resist him at every turn and defeat him and my former party in every election.
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