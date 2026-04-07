The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Our Military Has A Duty To Disobey Him. We All Have A Duty To Resist & Defeat Him

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 07, 2026

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This morning, he made a public threat to end Iranian civilization tonight. Anyone surprised by this has not been paying attention. We have a madman in the White House. And as long as my former party remain cowards, the madman will remain in the White House. The rest of us are called to resist him at every turn and defeat him and my former party in every election.

Thank you Lawrence Winnerman, Pamela, KB, the real pambo, Brigette C Cossu, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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