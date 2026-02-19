The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: Our Allies Around The World Hold Their Leaders & Their Powerful Elites Accountable. We Don’t

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 19, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Woke up this morning to the news that Britain’s former Prince Andrew had been arrested because of his involvement with Epstein. Also found out that South Korea just sentenced their former president to life in prison for temporarily imposing martial law. But here in America, we don’t hold our former president accountable for trying to overthrow an election, and we’re not holding our rich & powerful accountable for being involved with a notorious sex trafficker. Shame on us.

Thank you Ellie Leonard, Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, Jackie Resists, Honey Badger, Agent#99, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

