PODCAST: Our Allies Around The World Hold Their Leaders & Their Powerful Elites Accountable. We Don’t

Woke up this morning to the news that Britain’s former Prince Andrew had been arrested because of his involvement with Epstein. Also found out that South Korea just sentenced their former president to life in prison for temporarily imposing martial law. But here in America, we don’t hold our former president accountable for trying to overthrow an election, and we’re not holding our rich & powerful accountable for being involved with a notorious sex trafficker. Shame on us.
