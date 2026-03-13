PODCAST: Opposing This War Is NOT Rooting Against America

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I’m hearing this more and more - those of us who oppose Trump’s war against Iran are being accused by his MAGA cheerleaders of rooting against America, or hoping America loses this war. Which is ugly, partisan bullshit. Questioning one’s patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.

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