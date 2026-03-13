The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Opposing This War Is NOT Rooting Against America

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 13, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’m hearing this more and more - those of us who oppose Trump’s war against Iran are being accused by his MAGA cheerleaders of rooting against America, or hoping America loses this war. Which is ugly, partisan bullshit. Questioning one’s patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.

Thank you AnnaMarie, Barbara Shields, Laurel Fairchild, E West, Maggie Birmingham, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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