PODCAST: On Jan 6th, He Incited A Mob To Attack The People’s House. Yesterday, He Attacked The Other People’s House

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 21, 2025
23
20
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I looked at those images yesterday of the demolition of the White House and I got the same pit in my stomach I got when I watched on TV the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. It felt like a desecration. It was personal. The White House isn’t his. It’s ours. And he’s destroying it on his own because his enablers are allowing him to. Makes me so sad.

