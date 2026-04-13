PODCAST: Of Course Trump Thinks He’s Jesus Christ. His Supporters Have Taught Him To Believe He’s Jesus Christ

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The President of the United States was up all night posting crazy shit. Including a meme of himself as Jesus Christ. It may sound weird, but I don’t blame Trump for this. I blame all his supporters & sycophants. They’ve taught him to believe that he’s God, that he should be worshipped. This is on them.

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