The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Of Course Trump Thinks He’s Jesus Christ. His Supporters Have Taught Him To Believe He’s Jesus Christ

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 13, 2026

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The President of the United States was up all night posting crazy shit. Including a meme of himself as Jesus Christ. It may sound weird, but I don’t blame Trump for this. I blame all his supporters & sycophants. They’ve taught him to believe that he’s God, that he should be worshipped. This is on them.

Thank you Miss Myra, David Nadelson, SammyD, Bluesin’ Bob, Maura, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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