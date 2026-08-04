The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: No. Hell No. We Should Never Cancel Thanksgiving. See? Easy Answer

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
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Joe Walsh

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, my former political party is a full on authoritarian embracing cult, it’s a real threat to democracy & the rule of law, but…Thanksgiving is an American holiday and should never ever be cancelled, and any candidate for office suggesting such a thing is utterly crazy. And it’s crazy I even wrote this very sentence down.

Thank you Marcus Flowers, Stuart Cohen, Deborah J., Laurel Fairchild, Michelle G, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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