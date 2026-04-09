The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: NATO’s Secretary General Is A Coward Too

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 09, 2026

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Mark Rutte, NATO’s Secretary General, was asked yesterday about Trump’s public threat to kill every single person living in Iran. He wouldn’t comment on it. Instead, he flattered Trump. How are bad men able to do bad things? Because good men are too afraid to act.

Thank you Jill B., Gretchen Theodorakis, Sidney E Irving, Michele Sutton, Jane B In NC🌼, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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