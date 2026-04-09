PODCAST: NATO’s Secretary General Is A Coward Too

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Mark Rutte, NATO’s Secretary General, was asked yesterday about Trump’s public threat to kill every single person living in Iran. He wouldn’t comment on it. Instead, he flattered Trump. How are bad men able to do bad things? Because good men are too afraid to act.
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