PODCAST: My Kingdom For A White House Media Member Who Will Defend Their Female Colleagues

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Trump did it again yesterday. He hurled ugly, sexist insults at a female White House reporter. This time it was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. And once again, not one other reporter in the Oval Office said a damn thing. Cowards. Also, some more scary attacks on free speech coming from DHS.
Thank you Miss Myra, Daniel D Woodard, Nancy B., Kelly, Lynn L, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.