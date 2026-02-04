The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: My Kingdom For A White House Media Member Who Will Defend Their Female Colleagues

Feb 04, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Trump did it again yesterday. He hurled ugly, sexist insults at a female White House reporter. This time it was CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. And once again, not one other reporter in the Oval Office said a damn thing. Cowards. Also, some more scary attacks on free speech coming from DHS.

