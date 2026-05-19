The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: My Former Political Party Is To Blame. They Created This Fascist Monster

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
May 19, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Donald Trump is doing something unprecedented, completely wrong, and utterly corrupt. He’s stealing $1.8 billion from American taxpayers to give to his political friends and use against his political enemies. Who’s to blame for this? Republicans. Every single Republican.

Thank you Karen Brownfield, Barbara Carter, David Nadelson, Violet Hunter, Cristina H-Bluesky, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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