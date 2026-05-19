PODCAST: My Former Political Party Is To Blame. They Created This Fascist Monster

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Donald Trump is doing something unprecedented, completely wrong, and utterly corrupt. He’s stealing $1.8 billion from American taxpayers to give to his political friends and use against his political enemies. Who’s to blame for this? Republicans. Every single Republican.
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