PODCAST: My Former Party Wants America To Officially Be A White, Christian Nation

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
I shout this from my mountain top every day - the most powerful animating force in my former political party is white, Christian nationalism. It’s scary, it’s dangerous, and it’s utterly un-American. But our 15yr old Sec of Defense demanded it again yesterday.
Thank you Dennis Maloney, Farmers AGAINST trump., Jill B., Donna Dupont, Kelly A, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.