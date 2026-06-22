The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Maybe A Pool Will Finally Compel Americans To Reflect

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 22, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

He fucked it up. The reflecting pool that is. It’s gone bad. Algae everywhere, peeling paint, etc, etc. And, once again, after one of his fuck ups, he lies about what happened. Will a pool, will the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool finally compel Americans to do a bit of reflecting on their own?

Thank you James T Duffield, Kris O, Donna Lawson, Teralex 🚫👑’s, Gale Howell, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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