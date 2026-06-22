PODCAST: Maybe A Pool Will Finally Compel Americans To Reflect

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He fucked it up. The reflecting pool that is. It’s gone bad. Algae everywhere, peeling paint, etc, etc. And, once again, after one of his fuck ups, he lies about what happened. Will a pool, will the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool finally compel Americans to do a bit of reflecting on their own?
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