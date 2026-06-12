The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Masculinity, Political Courage, & Control Of The Senate. A Conversation

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 12, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I sat down with long time political strategist Cliff Schecter for our weekly Tequila Talk and we covered the Texas senate race, the Maine race, and all of my former Republican colleagues who sold their souls to Trump. As usual, it was not a dull conversation.

Thank you Karen Brownfield, Cristina H-Bluesky, Michael, K K, Sue Ploeger’s script to novel, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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