PODCAST: Masculinity, Political Courage, & Control Of The Senate. A Conversation

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I sat down with long time political strategist Cliff Schecter for our weekly Tequila Talk and we covered the Texas senate race, the Maine race, and all of my former Republican colleagues who sold their souls to Trump. As usual, it was not a dull conversation.
Thank you Karen Brownfield, Cristina H-Bluesky, Michael, K K, Sue Ploeger’s script to novel, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.