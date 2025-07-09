The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Lies, Lunacy, & Losers

The Governor of Texas doesn’t know who the real losers are
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 09, 2025
18
33
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The only important takeaway from this whole Epstein business is that Trump and the rest of them lied. They lied to their followers about a big conspiracy. And now they’ve been caught in that lie. Also, Trump doesn’t know who ordered the pause in aid to Ukraine. If Biden…never mind. And finally, the Governor of Texas doesn’t know who the real losers are. All that today.

Discussion about this video

