PODCAST: Lies, Lunacy, & Losers

The only important takeaway from this whole Epstein business is that Trump and the rest of them lied. They lied to their followers about a big conspiracy. And now they’ve been caught in that lie. Also, Trump doesn’t know who ordered the pause in aid to Ukraine. If Biden…never mind. And finally, the Governor of Texas doesn’t know who the real losers are. All that today.
