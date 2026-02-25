PODCAST: Last Night Doesn’t Matter. At All. November Matters. Keep Resisting

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
I didn’t watch his speech, I spoke at the State Of The Swamp event put on by defiance.org, Democrats as a whole should’ve boycotted the speech, he lied and stoked division, that’s all he’s capable of, so ignore last night, focus on November. November is what matters.
