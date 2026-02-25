The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: Last Night Doesn’t Matter. At All. November Matters. Keep Resisting

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 25, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I didn’t watch his speech, I spoke at the State Of The Swamp event put on by defiance.org, Democrats as a whole should’ve boycotted the speech, he lied and stoked division, that’s all he’s capable of, so ignore last night, focus on November. November is what matters.

Thank you Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Grace Lovelace, Dennis Maloney, Dominique, Patricia Wren, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture