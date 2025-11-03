The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: Keep Speaking Out Against Fascism. It’s Making a Difference

Joe Walsh
Nov 03, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Donald Trump is a fascist, and every day he’s engaging in acts of fascism. And you know what? The American people, more and more, are paying attention. And the American people, more and more, don’t approve of what Trump is doing. Don’t like fascism. And people are speaking out and spreading the word. We gotta keep it up.

Thank you

Noble Blend
,
Angie T
,
Jill B.
,
Janice Dignum
,
Susan Theriault
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

