PODCAST: Keep Speaking Out Against Fascism. It’s Making a Difference

Donald Trump is a fascist, and every day he’s engaging in acts of fascism. And you know what? The American people, more and more, are paying attention. And the American people, more and more, don’t approve of what Trump is doing. Don’t like fascism. And people are speaking out and spreading the word. We gotta keep it up.
