The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Just Because Someone Disagrees With You Politically Doesn’t Make Him A Douche

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 27, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

A famous musician is going to tour all year this year to raise awareness against Trump. And another celebrity, upon learning this, called the musician a “douche.” That’s messed up. Automatically thinking the worst of and hating the people we disagree with is why our democracy is teetering right now.

Thank you Athena Haresign, Beth Skowvron, Rebecca B, D C, Raegan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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