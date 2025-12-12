PODCAST: James Carville Is Wrong Again. Trump Will Never Be A Lame Duck

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
It’s too easy to say - Trump is finished, he’s a loser, he’s a lame duck, his cultish party is finally going to stand up to him. It’s all too easy to say, and we’ve been here too many times before. Trump, as long as he’s breathing, will be the leader of the Republican Party. And to win, Democrats must not hope Trump finally fades. Democrats must BEAT him.
