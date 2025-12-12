The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh





PODCAST: James Carville Is Wrong Again. Trump Will Never Be A Lame Duck

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 12, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

It’s too easy to say - Trump is finished, he’s a loser, he’s a lame duck, his cultish party is finally going to stand up to him. It’s all too easy to say, and we’ve been here too many times before. Trump, as long as he’s breathing, will be the leader of the Republican Party. And to win, Democrats must not hope Trump finally fades. Democrats must BEAT him.

User's avatar

