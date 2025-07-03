PODCAST: It’s Up To Democrats To Make Republicans Pay A Big Political Price For This Big Ugly Bill

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
The big, ugly bill is gonna pass. And the wealthy will get huge tax breaks, and working class Americans will lose health care and food assistance, immigrants will be cruelly harassed, and the debt will increase by trillions. Republicans must pay a political price in 2026 for what they’re doing right now. But it will be up to Democrats to make that case.
