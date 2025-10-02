The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: It’s Time For The Democratic Party Establishment To Get Out Of The Way. A Conversation

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Julie Roginsky's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Julie Roginsky
Oct 02, 2025
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

The establishment and the leadership of my new political party just doesn’t get this moment. Just doesn’t understand the unique threat we face right now. So…it’s time for the Democratic Party establishment to get out of the way. And it’s time for the Democratic Party grassroots to lead the way. Fascinating conversation with long time Democratic consultant & strategist, Julie Roginzky.

Thank you

Anthony Christian
,
Cat
,
P. J. Schuster
,
Karen L Burke
,
Maria
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

