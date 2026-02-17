PODCAST: It’s The Dishonesty. The Naked, Shameless Dishonesty. Trump & Everyone Around Him Lie. Constantly

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
So we found out yesterday from the Epstein files that in 2018, Steve Bannon told Epstein that the 25th Amendment should be invoked against Trump. Back then. So utterly at odds with everything Bannon says publicly about Trump. And it reminded me and disgusted me once again, that Trump and everyone in Trump’s orbit lies. All the time. They don’t give a damn about the truth. We just don’t speak enough about this.
Thank you the real pambo, KittyKat Lo, Jill B., Moon Mountain Studio, Nicole L, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.