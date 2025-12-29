The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: It’s Scary To Say Out Loud, But It’s True: Trump Is A Russian Asset

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Dec 29, 2025

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

By now, everyone should acknowledge the truth. Donald Trump is on Russia’s side. He works for Putin. As mind boggling as that is to acknowledge, we must acknowledge it so we fully understand what we’re dealing with. The leader of the free world is not on the side of the free world. He’s taking his marching orders from Putin.

Thank you Lisa Gonzalez, Barniclebetty, TEOTWAWKI, Bradley Haist, Tracy Giddings, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture