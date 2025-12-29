PODCAST: It’s Scary To Say Out Loud, But It’s True: Trump Is A Russian Asset

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

By now, everyone should acknowledge the truth. Donald Trump is on Russia’s side. He works for Putin. As mind boggling as that is to acknowledge, we must acknowledge it so we fully understand what we’re dealing with. The leader of the free world is not on the side of the free world. He’s taking his marching orders from Putin.

