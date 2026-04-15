The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: It’s Not ILLEGAL Immigration. Team Trump Wants To Eliminate LEGAL Immigration. If You’re Black Or Brown.

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 15, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

People in the Trump administration continue to brag about how they’ve dramatically decreased legal immigration. And in fact, the numbers show they decreased legal immigration way more than they have illegal immigration. Also…disagreement should not mean hate. Also, a true act of heroism.

Thank you David Nadelson, Jenny Smedley, Michelle G, Kelly A, Courtney, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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