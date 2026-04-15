PODCAST: It’s Not ILLEGAL Immigration. Team Trump Wants To Eliminate LEGAL Immigration. If You’re Black Or Brown.

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People in the Trump administration continue to brag about how they’ve dramatically decreased legal immigration. And in fact, the numbers show they decreased legal immigration way more than they have illegal immigration. Also…disagreement should not mean hate. Also, a true act of heroism.

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