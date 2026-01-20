The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

PODCAST: It’s Been A Year Of Cruelty, Chaos, & Cost Increases

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 20, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

One year ago today, the very thing our Founders feared became President. And it’s been every bit as horrible as was to be expected. But even on top of every cruel, corrupt, idiotic, lawless, and fascist thing he’s done, he also singlehandedly fucked up the economy. He’s even messed that up. So when it comes to the future of democracy or the price of eggs, things are much worse a year later.

Thank you Bob B., Miss Myra, Cathy Stein, Nancy B., Deborah J., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

