PODCAST: It’s Been A Year Of Cruelty, Chaos, & Cost Increases

One year ago today, the very thing our Founders feared became President. And it’s been every bit as horrible as was to be expected. But even on top of every cruel, corrupt, idiotic, lawless, and fascist thing he’s done, he also singlehandedly fucked up the economy. He’s even messed that up. So when it comes to the future of democracy or the price of eggs, things are much worse a year later.
