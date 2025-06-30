The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
60
33

PODCAST: It’s A Big, Ugly Bill

Plus, Zohran Mamdani has a problem with billionaires
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 30, 2025
60
33
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Senate Republicans today look to advance a bill that gives tax breaks to the wealthy, cut health care & food assistance to the neediest among us, and adds trillions to the debt. How is that a beautiful bill? It isn’t. And…you can’t say you believe in freedom and say that billionaires shouldn’t exist. You just can’t.

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture