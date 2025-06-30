PODCAST: It’s A Big, Ugly Bill

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Senate Republicans today look to advance a bill that gives tax breaks to the wealthy, cut health care & food assistance to the neediest among us, and adds trillions to the debt. How is that a beautiful bill? It isn’t. And…you can’t say you believe in freedom and say that billionaires shouldn’t exist. You just can’t.
The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post