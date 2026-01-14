PODCAST: It Will Happen Here I Said. You Laughed. Are You Laughing Now?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

During the 2024 campaign, I would tell everyone how uniquely dangerous Trump is. That, if elected, he’ll be a fascist and try to turn America into a fascist dystopia. And people laughed, said it couldn’t happen here, and “but eggs are too expensive” or “Biden is too old” or whatever. And they voted for Trump. Well, it’s happening here. I hope they get it now.

