The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Share post
PODCAST: It Will Happen Here I Said. You Laughed. Are You Laughing Now?

Joe Walsh
Jan 14, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

During the 2024 campaign, I would tell everyone how uniquely dangerous Trump is. That, if elected, he’ll be a fascist and try to turn America into a fascist dystopia. And people laughed, said it couldn’t happen here, and “but eggs are too expensive” or “Biden is too old” or whatever. And they voted for Trump. Well, it’s happening here. I hope they get it now.

Thank you Catherine Mommsen, Miss Myra, George, Patricia Wren, Nancy B., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

