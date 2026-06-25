The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

PODCAST: It Was NEVER About Going After The Worst Of The Worst

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 25, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Every day there are reminders. Every day. ICE going after citizens, going after people legally here on work permits, going after immigrants without any criminal record who’ve been here for years. These good, decent, hardworking folks have always been Trump’s targets. Because he doesn’t want brown & black immigrants here.

Thank you Ann Kramer, Barbara Carter, Cristina H-Bluesky, Ellen KC, Ann, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture