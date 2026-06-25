PODCAST: It Was NEVER About Going After The Worst Of The Worst

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Every day there are reminders. Every day. ICE going after citizens, going after people legally here on work permits, going after immigrants without any criminal record who’ve been here for years. These good, decent, hardworking folks have always been Trump’s targets. Because he doesn’t want brown & black immigrants here.

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