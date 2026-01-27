PODCAST: It Ain’t The Optics. It Ain’t The Messaging. It Ain’t Noem. It Ain’t Bovino. It’s Trump

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

After the public execution of Alex Pretti, the administration is blaming the optics, the tactics, the messaging, Bovino’s head just rolled, now they may have Noem’s head roll as well, but none of that is to blame for what’s happening on the streets of America. Donald Trump is to blame. He unleashed this lawless, un-American cruelty. He and his party must pay the price. Their heads must roll.

