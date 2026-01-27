The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Transcript

PODCAST: It Ain't The Optics. It Ain't The Messaging. It Ain't Noem. It Ain't Bovino. It's Trump

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jan 27, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

After the public execution of Alex Pretti, the administration is blaming the optics, the tactics, the messaging, Bovino’s head just rolled, now they may have Noem’s head roll as well, but none of that is to blame for what’s happening on the streets of America. Donald Trump is to blame. He unleashed this lawless, un-American cruelty. He and his party must pay the price. Their heads must roll.

Thank you Mandy Ohman, KB, Shoshana, Linda Aldrich, Ms.Yuse, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

User's avatar

