PODCAST: It Ain’t Pam Bondi. She’s Just A Tool. It’s Donald Trump

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, Pam Bondi was a disgrace yesterday. And an embarrassment. And yes, there is a HUGE Epstein files coverup happening. But Pam Bondi isn’t responsible for the coverup. Donald Trump is. Bondi is just carrying out his orders. Which is why it’s so disingenuous for MAGA talkers to go after Bondi, but not Trump.

Thank you PJ Schuster, Daniel D Woodard, Nancy B., George, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.