The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

PODCAST: It Ain’t Pam Bondi. She’s Just A Tool. It’s Donald Trump

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Feb 12, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Yes, Pam Bondi was a disgrace yesterday. And an embarrassment. And yes, there is a HUGE Epstein files coverup happening. But Pam Bondi isn’t responsible for the coverup. Donald Trump is. Bondi is just carrying out his orders. Which is why it’s so disingenuous for MAGA talkers to go after Bondi, but not Trump.

Thank you PJ Schuster, Daniel D Woodard, Nancy B., George, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture