PODCAST: It Ain’t Hegseth, It’s Trump. It Ain’t Patel, It’s Trump. And On And On And…

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Sure, Pete Hegseth was utterly unqualified for his job. But who hired him? Same goes for Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and so many more. But the person to blame for each of them doing the destruction they’re each doing is Trump. This administration isn’t in trouble because of the people around Trump. It’s in trouble because of Trump.
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.