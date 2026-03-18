The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Is It Still Possible To Disagree Without Attacking Someone’s Personal Integrity?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 18, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

I’m a proud Zionist and a huge supporter of Israel. And whenever I say that, I get bombarded by ugly personal attacks from the left. And whenever I say I oppose Trump’s war against Iran and I oppose Netanyahu, I get bombarded by personal attacks from the right. Is this now the norm? We can’t just disagree?

Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Bob B., Michael Catlett, Ms. H, Honey Badger, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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