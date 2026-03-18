PODCAST: Is It Still Possible To Disagree Without Attacking Someone’s Personal Integrity?

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I’m a proud Zionist and a huge supporter of Israel. And whenever I say that, I get bombarded by ugly personal attacks from the left. And whenever I say I oppose Trump’s war against Iran and I oppose Netanyahu, I get bombarded by personal attacks from the right. Is this now the norm? We can’t just disagree?
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