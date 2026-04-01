The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Is America Too Damn Divided To Even Listen To Each Other Anymore?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Apr 01, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

We ARE dangerously divided. We’re at the point now where most Americans hate the people they disagree with. Consider the people they disagree with to be their “enemy.” So…are we even willing to listen to each other anymore? I’m gonna take this next year to find out the answer to that question. It’s called the Hope, Not Fear Project.

Thank you Lori Modafferi, David Nadelson, Violet Hunter, Donna, Joan, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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