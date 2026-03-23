The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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PODCAST: Iranian State Media Is More Trustworthy Than The President Of The United States

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Mar 23, 2026

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

We’ve not been here before. An American President who initiated a war and, because he lies as he breathes, the American people really don’t know what’s going on in this war. They have to go to sources other than the president to get at the truth. Obviously, this is a bad and dangerous place to be.

Thank you Miss Myra, Andrea Tuthill 🇺🇸🏴🇮🇷🇨🇦, Cheryl Jones-Head, Karen Brownfield, Ann Kramer, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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