PODCAST: Iranian State Media Is More Trustworthy Than The President Of The United States

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We’ve not been here before. An American President who initiated a war and, because he lies as he breathes, the American people really don’t know what’s going on in this war. They have to go to sources other than the president to get at the truth. Obviously, this is a bad and dangerous place to be.
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