The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
11

PODCAST: I’m Looking For That One Last Republican With A Modicum Of Courage. Just One. Is There One?

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 23, 2025
7
11
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

By Friday, the entire East Wing of the White House will be gone. Completely gone. Trump does not have the authority to be doing what he’s doing. Yet he’s doing it. It’s wrong. And it should be stopped. Is there not one Republican in Washington, DC with the courage to say something? Is there not one? Not one willing to risk their political career by doing the right thing? Not one?

Thank you

The Big Middle
,
Lindsay Houston
,
Jason Dyer
,
Mary Hirsch
,
MagnaAnimus
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture