PODCAST: I’m Looking For That One Last Republican With A Modicum Of Courage. Just One. Is There One?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
By Friday, the entire East Wing of the White House will be gone. Completely gone. Trump does not have the authority to be doing what he’s doing. Yet he’s doing it. It’s wrong. And it should be stopped. Is there not one Republican in Washington, DC with the courage to say something? Is there not one? Not one willing to risk their political career by doing the right thing? Not one?
Thank you, , , , , and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.