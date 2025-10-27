PODCAST: If You Live In A Blue State, Trump Doesn’t Care If You Die

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Should the President of the United States provide disaster relief to states based on their politics? On whether it’s a blue or a red state? Crazy question, right? But that’s what Trump is currently doing. Providing federal disaster relief to states that voted for him and denying relief to states that didn’t vote for him. MAGA, MAGA.
