The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
14

PODCAST: If You Live In A Blue State, Trump Doesn’t Care If You Die

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Oct 27, 2025
6
14
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Should the President of the United States provide disaster relief to states based on their politics? On whether it’s a blue or a red state? Crazy question, right? But that’s what Trump is currently doing. Providing federal disaster relief to states that voted for him and denying relief to states that didn’t vote for him. MAGA, MAGA.

Thank you

Dannys
,
Alynne Hanford
,
James Woodruff
,
RJY
,
Mitch Eiven
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture